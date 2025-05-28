'It's important to give back' - Wellington firefighter set to take on incredible hiking challenge for good causes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Emily-Jane Harding, who has been an on-call firefighter at Wellington Fire Station for almost four years, will hike the South West Coast Path this summer, raising funds for the Fire Fighters Charity, the Armed Forces and South West Coast Path Association.

She will set off from Minehead, Somerset on June 30 and ramble the 630-mile route along the southwest cost before finishing at South Haven Point in Dorset.

Emily-Jane hopes to complete the incredible challenge around September 7.

The Southwest Coast Path is the UK’s longest National Trail and passes through four different counties: Somerset, Devon, Cornwall and Dorset. The total elevation of the whole of the path also equates to scaling Mount Everest nearly four times.

Emily-Jane, who is a keen hiker, runner and climber, is celebrating her 30th birthday this year and set herself the feat of completing memorable challenge for charity.

Emily-Jane hiking. She will begin her hike along the Southwest Coast Path on June 30

She previously completed the Shropshire Way in 2020, the Telford T50 50-mile trail in 2023 (hiking the entire route in just over 16 and a half hours) and most recently a 70-mile hike from Ulverston to Carlisle.

Emily-Jane has marked several fire stations along the route and said she is hoping to reach out to the crews to see if they can provide support and possible shelter.

Alongside her role as an on-call firefighter, Emily-Jane also works for the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Speaking ahead of her charity challenge, she revealed what it is like having the two jobs.

Shropshire firefighter Emily-Jane Harding at Wellington Fire Station

"It can be difficult juggling both jobs as well as my hobbies and interests," Emily-Jane said. "I think the contrast between my office job at the Ministry of Defence and a more active job with the fire service keeps me going. I feel incredibly lucky that my MoD colleagues are very supportive of my on-call role and interested in what we’ve have been up to.

"I’m a keen hiker, I like to do a bit of running, I’m always up for a crazy challenge and tend to go away each year on my birthday, to do an interesting challenge. Whilst I was doing the Cumbria Way last year, it got me thinking about what challenge I would like to do next year.

"I wanted to do something big and the Southwest Coast Path popped into my head.

"Minehead is an incredibly special place for me: I have many fond memories from numerous family holidays, so it seemed like the perfect challenge."

Shropshire firefighter Emily-Jane Harding at Wellington Fire Station

As well as fundraising for charities close to her heart due to her work, Emily-Jane has also decided to support the South West Coast Path Association.

"I think it’s important to give back to the path to support the upkeep and allow others to continue to enjoy it," she added.

Learn more and donate at https://www.givewheel.com/fundraising/6269/em-js-south-west-coast-path-challenge/.