What's life like for Shropshire's real-life firefighting superheroes?

Shropshire firefighter Emily-Jane Harding at Wellington Fire Station

With 288 on-call firefighters, these Shropshire lifesavers play a vital role in protecting the county's residents and attend around 4,000 emergencies every year.

From false alarms to fatal fires, car accidents and cats stuck in trees, the dedicated group of men and women fit facing danger around their everyday lives.

But what is life like for these real-world superheroes? We spoke to one young firefighter to find out.

Emily-Jane Harding signed up to be one of Wellington's on-call firefighters at just 25 years old after watching a documentary series following the work of the West Midlands fire service, Into the Fire.

Now aged 27, Emily-Jane has spent around 84 hours a week for the last two years ready to drop everything at the sound of a pager.

She fits the role around her already busy and active life, and a full-time job working for the Ministry of Defence as a programme manager.

"The alert can come any time of the day or night," Emily-Jane explained: "I could be in the middle of a work meeting or be at home cooking dinner or fast asleep in bed.

"The alert drops and you've just got to get straight to the fire station. You just go into work mode, you get to the station, get on the truck and go."

In Shropshire last year, the on-call staff made up 61 per cent of the county's firefighters, 30 per cent higher than the national average, placing it in the top three of authorities for the proportion of retained crews.

The staff, which are required to live or work within five minutes of an on-call fire station, are uniquely placed to understand the needs of their communities.

Emily-Jane explained: "We know the hazards within the areas we live, what sort of business and types of buildings like high-rises or farmhouses and the people who live here.

"I've lived in Wellington all of my life, and I think helping my community is what makes me so passionate about it.

"That's what makes on-call firefighters so passionate, it is their community, their friends, their family, their neighbours."

The number and proportion of women firefighters in England have been slowly increasing from when the available data begins in 2002, from 1.7 per cent.

Nationally, in 2022, 8.2 per cent of firefighters employed by Fire and Rescue Authorities were women, compared with 7.5 per cent in the previous year and 5.2 per cent five years ago.

For comparison, 33.5 per cent of police officers in England and Wales in March 2022 were women.

But being underrepresented shouldn't put women off signing up, Emily-Jane said: "You shouldn't be intimidated, from experience, everyone has been so lovely, welcoming and supportive.

"I get so many different reactions from people, a lot of people tend to be very surprised that I'm a firefighter. I get a lot of 'You don't look strong enough'."

And training is no walk in the park, the three years of training include weekly drills, intense breathing apparatus training and lots of getting in and out of a heavy suit.

Emily-Jane explained: "The training has been tough, I struggled in the first week but the support from everyone on my initial intake was incredible.

"The training that we get provided with is so useful, I have done animal rescue training, advanced first aid and water awareness. It's all transferable skills and everything is just another string in my bow.

"To anyone interested, who might not feel like they fit the mold - I'd say just come down and have a chat to us."

For those interested in finding out more about the work of Shropshire's firefighters, Emily-Jane and the Wellington team will be hosting a 'brew with the crew' on May 30 at 6.45pm.

The crews at Market Drayton fire station are set to hold a women's taster session on June 10.