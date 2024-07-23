'No immediate plans' to remove young Telford crash victim's memorial despite family fears

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Keiron Roy Smith died after the crash in Whitchurch Drive, near Wellington, in the early hours, just hours after sending his last text to his dad, telling him he loved him.

But his friends and family say they are concerned Telford & Wrekin Council may be planning to remove the shrine set up in his memory under a railway bridge on Whitchurch Drive.

However, the council moved to reassure them that there are “no immediate plans” to do so.

The memorial to Keiron Smith, which has been in place at the crash site for seven months

Keiron, a popular highways maintenance worker and known as 'Kizz' to those close to him, left behind a big family including five siblings, and had a spectacular send-off attended by hundreds of people which included a motorbike convoy and smoke flares, all captured via drone footage.

Since his death, friends and family have regularly visited Whitchurch Drive to paint messages of love and leave flowers, candles and mementos in his memory.

The spot has previously been vandalised.

Josh Bennett, a friend of the family who watched Keiron grow up, launched the petition for the shrine to be kept. It has hundreds of signatures.

He said: "Kizz, a vibrant spirit who lost his life tragically on New Year's Day, was not just a friend to many of us but a part of our community in Telford.

"His memorial at the bridge serves as a quiet and peaceful place, meticulously kept by his friends and family. It's not just a shrine, but a safe haven where we can reflect, remember Kizz and feel closer to a friend who left us too soon.

"This is not a neglected area; it is a place filled with love, care, and tidiness maintained by those who cherished Kizz.

"Removing this memorial will take away the only physical place we have to connect with Kizz. It does not only hold memories of a valued friend but also stands as a symbol of the community bond we have in Telford. Our plea is not just about preserving a wall, it's about preserving the essence of our unity and our shared affection and memories of Kizz.

"We ask the council to respect our values and sentiments by ensuring Kizz's memorial remains intact. Let the memorial be a reminder that every life lost is still remembered, every friend departed is still amongst us in spirit.

"Join us in appealing to the council to sustain Kizz's memorial shrine at the bridge near Hadley. Stand with us in preserving our shared remembrances and signed friendships on the walls of our community. Please, sign this petition."

To view the petition visit change.org/p/preserve-kizz-s-memorial-shrine-at-the-bridge-near-hadley.

A spokesperson for Telford & Wrekin Council said: “We understand how sensitive roadside memorials and there are no immediate plans for its removal.

“Any discussions regarding the memorial will be carried out respectfully and in mutual agreement with the family whom we offer our most heartfelt wishes to at what must be an incredibly difficult time.”