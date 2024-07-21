Childhood sweethearts born 50 yards apart finally tie the knot - 49 years after they started dating

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Dereck and Sue Petrakis met at Phoenix School in 1974 when they were in the same class and became boyfriend and girlfriend aged 13 and 15, a year later.

And despite moving in together in 1984 and having two children, they say they simply "never got around" to getting engaged or married.

But after talking about getting married for years, Sue, now 62, proposed to Dereck, 64, on February 29.

Dereck and Sue walk down the aisle together led by daughters Rachel and Jodie who were bridesmaids.

He happily accepted - and they tied the knot on July 8.

Dereck, a retired environmental maintenance manager, from Telford, said: "It's something that we always spoke about but never really got round to doing it.

Dereck and Sue Petrakis Ôfinally tied the knot after 49 years together.

"We’ve got a massive family, and it was hard to find the time to get around to do.