This little kitten's curosity lead to fire fighters being called out
Firefighters are used to rescuing cats stuck up trees but one little feline proved they can get trapped just about anywhere.
By David Tooley
One fire appliance was mobilised from Wellington to Smallhill Road, in Lawley at 6.59pm on Tuesday to reports on an animal in need of rescuing.
When they arrived on the scene they found that a kitten had got stuck behind a kitchen appliance.
They used small gear to release the fragile feline from its predicament and declared the incident over a quarter of an hour later.