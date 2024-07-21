Fire crew investigates at Telford retail park after smoke seen coming from below ground

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 1.13pm reporting a fire in the open at the Wrekin Retail Park near Wellington.

One fire crew was sent from Telford Central Fire Station to the incident on the retail park where a small quantity of smoke was seen coming from below the ground, from the interior workings of a lamppost.

Firefighters used a dry powder extinguisher to put out the fire.

They were finished at the scene by 1.13pm.