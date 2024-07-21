Fire crew investigates at Telford retail park after smoke seen coming from below ground
Firefighters were called to deal with a fire at a busy Shropshire retail park after smoke was seen coming from the ground.
By Luke Powell
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 1.13pm reporting a fire in the open at the Wrekin Retail Park near Wellington.
One fire crew was sent from Telford Central Fire Station to the incident on the retail park where a small quantity of smoke was seen coming from below the ground, from the interior workings of a lamppost.
Firefighters used a dry powder extinguisher to put out the fire.
They were finished at the scene by 1.13pm.