Severn Hospice chosen charity of Wellington Evening Townswomen’s Guild.

A coffee morning is being held in Wellington Methodist Church at 10am on Saturday, April 5, in aid of Severn Hospice.

In addition to delicious bacon butties there will be a raffle, tombola, cake, craft and book stalls. Please come along and help support this wonderful charity.

Wellington Evening Guild meets on the first Tuesday of the month at 7pm in the Belmont Hall, for further information please contact :Jean Martin 01952247184.