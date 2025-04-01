Firefighters called to large open fire in Telford and other incidents involving hedgerows, horse manure and tree stumps

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shropshire and Rescue Service has been called to four separate incidents in Telford and Shrewsbury.

Shortly after 5pm, three fire crews including the incident support unit were sent from Telford and Tweedale to a large open fire in Wrockwardine Wood.

Firefighters were called to a large open fire in Telford. Picture: Tweedale Fire Station.

Firefighters tackled a blaze involving approximately 100 by 50 metres of shrub land.

Crews utilised a drone to search for hotspots and extinguished the fire using one extended hose reel jet, beaters and a light portable pump.

The fire was under control by 6.47am.

A post by Tweedale Fire Station on Facebook showed the aftermath of the scene and said firefighters would inspect the site at 8pm.

Elsewhere, shortly after 4pm, one fire crew was sent from Wellington Fire Station to Shrubbery Road in Telford.

Firefighters used drag rakes and a hose reel jet to extinguish a fire involving a hedgerow and horse manure.

The fire was under control by 4.58pm.

Meanwhile, before this, one fire crew was sent from Telford to Cappoquin Drive after a fire involving a tree stump and grass area.

Firefighters extinguished the fire by 4.10pm.

And, firefighters were called to Shelton Road in Shrewsbury at around 3.35pm after a fire involving a hedgerow.

Upon arrival, crews discovered the fire was out, but a used hose reel jet to cool the area.

The incident was under control by 3.53pm