CCTV appeal after pair on push bikes set fire to van in Telford

West Mercia Police is appealing for people to check their CCTV and doorbell camera footage after two people were seen setting fire to a Mercedes van in Arleston.

Emergency services were called to Churchill Road at around 1.30am on Sunday, March 2.

According to PC Ryan Davies the pair, who were riding push bikes and wearing dark clothing, approached the van, set it on fire and then rode away.

Churchill Road, Arleston. Photo: Google

He said: "On March 2, between 1am and 1.30am a Mercedes Sprinter van was set alight on Churchill Road, Arleston. Two people on push bikes wearing dark clothing have approached the van and set it alight, they have then rode off."

Police are now appealing for residents to review their CCTV for any sign of the pair.

PC Davies added: "If you have any footage of the incident please contact PC21727 on 07890390734 or email simon.webb@westmercia.police.uk."

Information can also be passed on anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.