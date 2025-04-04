'We've been surprised!' - How Polish bakery chain Masovia found its way into the hearts of West Midlands customers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Masovia, a small chain of Polish bakeries with seven outlets including Telford, Walsall, Kidderminster and West Bromwich, reckon English customers have taken them to their hearts - and they say their success is down to UK high streets discovering a love for the flavours of Eastern Europe.

The firm began as a bakery operation to supply bread to Polish shops in the Midlands and although the company still bakes thousands of loaves a day at it's Walsall unit, it's now enjoying rapid success with its own-brand bakeries.

The company is run by co-owners Greg Zajchowski, Pawel Podolal and Krzysztof Podolak, who all originally hail from Poland, with the name Masovia coming from the English translation of Mazowsze, a region in the Polish midlands.

They say they started the business to help bring a taste of home to Polish people living in the UK - but now they put its success down to the impact of English customers buying in to the "adventure" of Eastern European food and culture.

Joanna Porebna and Paulina Kurstak from Masovia Craft Bakery in Wellington on "Fat Thursday"(thusty czwartek), on New Street, Wellington, Telford

"The first shop was Walsall based around many Polish shops there, the next in West Bromwich - we thought we were opening businesses for Polish customers but our dream was always to bring in English customers. Now it's the total opposite, in some of our bakeries 80% of the customers are English people," said Director Greg Zajchowski.