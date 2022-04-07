Trees planted as part of queen's Canopy efforts

Planting one of the trees at the Bowring Park were the Mayor of Wellington, Councillor Paul Davis, along with fellow councillors, from left, Miles Hosken, Pat Fairclough, Crispin Barker, Graham Cook and Julie Pierce.

Wellington Town Council has joined forces with Telford and Wrekin Council to plant seven new trees in each of the seven wards of Wellington as part of the Queen's ‘Green Canopy’ scheme.

The project started last spring in the UK in honour of the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022.

It is urging groups, organisations and individual people to create a 'special gift' for the Queen to mark her 70 years on the throne by increasing and protecting the country’s native tree cover.

As well as inviting the planting of new trees, The Queen’s Green Canopy will dedicate a network of 70 ancient woodlands across the United Kingdom and identify 70 ancient trees to celebrate Her Majesty’s seven decades of service.

Councillor Paul Davis, Mayor of Wellington, said: "The Queen’s Green Canopy is a fantastic initiative that will provide a sustainable, lasting tribute to HRH Queen Elizabeth II and her remarkable reign of 70 years.

“The saplings to commemorate the jubilee were planted right across Telford and Wrekin as part of this national project and I am pleased that here in Wellington we have a tree for each of our wards, placing them in the heart of our local community.