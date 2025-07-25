Shropshire letting agents DB Roberts named as one of 'best in UK' at awards

DB Roberts Residential Sales and Letting Agents have earned a place in the Best Estate Agent Guide 2026 as one of the top letting agents in the UK, after receiving a prestigious EA Masters Gold Award for Lettings.

Each year, the Best Estate Agent Guide team conducts the most comprehensive performance assessment in the industry, reviewing thousands of estate and letting agencies.

The award follows an in-depth national assessment covering websites, data analysis and professional mystery shopping, ensuring only the highest performing agencies are recognised.

DB Roberts Estate Agents have been recognised with a Gold Award for lettings

"Being awarded the EA Masters Gold Award for Lettings is a real testament to the commitment and professionalism of our team," said Lisa Edwards, Head of Property Management and Member of the Association of Residential Letting Agents

"We are proud to provide a trusted lettings service to landlords and tenants, backed by industry knowledge and a focus on exceptional customer service."

The Shrewsbury-based firm has branches in Telford, Wellington, Shrewsbury, Wolverhampton, Cannock and Stafford.

Earlier this year, DB Roberts expanded their portfolio to include the management of Houses of Multiple Occupation (HMOs), broadening their expertise and enabling them to meet the varied needs of property owners and investors.