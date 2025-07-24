New details of plans for 40 ‘social rent’ homes on site of former pupil referral unit in Wellington

The proposals for ‘affordable’ homes at the former Endeavour Centre, in North Road, Wellington, are a second attempt by GreenSquareAccord (GSA) to build domestic properties on the site.

It follows GSA gaining planning permission for a dementia care building in 2022. That has now been shelved in favour of homes to meet ‘local need’.

GSA told planners that it “reviewed local housing need and decided to adjust their overall housing strategy and focus on delivering local social rent homes within Wellington”.

The first attempt to build social homes on the site was met with Telford & Wrekin Council highways and ecology concerns and was withdrawn.

Now GSA is back but its new scheme has already met with local opposition.

Street scene of North Road in Wellington. Picture: Google

Objector Mrs Debbi McVeigh has written on the council’s planning portal that ‘horrendous’ traffic issues would be made 10 times worse.

“An extra 40 houses and vehicles would impact greatly on North Road,” she wrote.

“There are already two primary schools and a clinic which cause horrendous traffic issues.

“This would make it 10 times worse.”

Planning documents now available to view on the council’s planning website outlined a proposal for 40 new ‘affordable’ residential homes, car parking and amenity space on the site which is currently empty following the demolition of the Endeavour Centre building.

Aerial view of the site off North Road, Wellington. Picture: Google

The homes would be eight one-person apartments, 22 two-bed apartments, four two-bed houses and six three bed houses.

They have allowed for 42 car parking spaces, the equivalent to just over one car parking space per dwelling.

There is a bus stop near the site and they added that it is an accessible location.

“Our aim with this proposal is to reintegrate the former Endeavour Centre site back into its local context,” planning agents have told council officials.

“In summary, the proposed new apartments and houses on the site of the former Endeavour Centre aim to provide much-needed new homes in an area where there is high demand, and on a site which has remained unused for some time.

“We have placed great importance on achieving high quality placemaking and integration of green infrastructure with close coordination with the landscape team.

“Our aim is to design and deliver a proposal which acts as a housing exemplar in this regard.”

A period of public consultation has begun and members of the public can make comments on the Telford & Wrekin Council planning portal with the reference TWC/2025/0480.