Fresh plans for 40 affordable homes on former Telford school site submitted by housing firm

The site of the former Wrekin Endeavour Centre on North Road, Wellington has been unoccupied since 2006, and the single-storey former educational building was demolished in 2022 due to safety fears.

Birmingham-based housing association GreenSquareAccord have now submitted fresh plans to build 40 affordable homes on the site after a similar scheme was withdrawn in January this year.

The site on North Road, Wellington. Photo: Google

According to the company, the plans will include a total of 30 one and two-bedroom apartments, and 10 two and three-bedroom houses which will be made available for social rent.

Full details for the new application are set to be uploaded to Telford & Wrekin Council's planning portal shortly.

In its previous application, the company said it planned to build 30 apartments in two buildings on the northern half of the site, with a further ten two-storey houses located towards the southern end.

That application was withdrawn in January, after attracting objections from Telford & Wrekin Council's highways and ecology teams.

An even earlier scheme to build a 56-bedroom care home for people with dementia on the site, also submitted by GreenSquareAccord, was granted permission in 2022.

"We can confirm we have submitted a planning application to Telford and Wrekin council which could bring much needed social housing to the area," said a spokesperson for GreenSquareAccord.

"The site on North Road, Wellington, has been dormant for several years following the closure of a pupil referral unit.

"Sustainability is at the heart of our proposal with homes powered by solar panels and air-source heat pumps, making them affordable to heat for residents.

"We are at an early stage of this development and are committed to working with the local residents and other stakeholders to make sure our proposal is the right fit for the Wellington community.”

Plans will be available to view on Telford & Wrekin Council's planning portal shortly, and the received application details can be viewed using reference TA/2025/0833.