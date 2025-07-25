Telford & Wrekin Police said they had executed a warrant at a property on Lewis Crescent in Wellington this morning.

They said a 34-year-old man had been arrested and remains in custody.

A spokesman for the police said: "Officers from Wellington's Safer Neighbourhood Team, with help from Taskforce, carried out the warrant at a property on Lewis Crescent following information linking the address to drugs supply.

"When officers gained entry to the property a search was carried out, where they found class B drugs and equipment used to grow cannabis.

"Mobile phones were also seized from the address.

"A man, aged 34, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply and remains in police custody as enquiries continue."