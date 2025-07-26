Pre-season: Shrewsbury Town 2 Burnley 2 - Report

New signing Anthony Scully came straight into the starting line-up partnering John Marquis up front.

Elyh Harrison Tom Anderson, Boyle, Sam Clucas and Sam Stubbs also featured for the hosts.

And it was Appleton's men who took an early lead with Harrison Biggins breaking up Burnley play with Marquis latching on to the loose ball and finish into the empty net.

The Premier League side looked threatening in their response, but it was Salop who almost doubled their lead when Luca Hoole produced a beautiful cross that Marquis couldn't quite convert.

The interval saw changes for both sides, with Toby Savin replacing Harrison in the Shrewsbury goal, while Ashely Barnes made way for new signing Loum Tchaouna.

And it was the visitors who drew level immediately after the restart.

After winning a free kick just outside the Shrewsbury box, Marcus Edwards curled a stunning effort in the top corner.

Burnley were then awarded a penalty after Worrall and Marquis tangled in the penalty area.

Edwards made no mistake from the spot to give the Clarets the lead on the hour

Despite the turnaround, Shrewsbury were not prepared to rollover to their top flight opposition.

And their efforts were finally rewarded as Boyle rose highest to head into the Burnley goal from a corner.