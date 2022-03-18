Flower club gets support from local business

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 16/03/2022..Pic of the Wrekin Flower Club, in Wellington, Belmont Hall. From the Club on the right is Linda Hood , and she was pleased to accept a cheque for Â£250, from D B Roberts (Estate Agents), to help in securing the clubs future. From them is MD: Jo Culley..

Wrekin Flower Club has been given the donation by the Wellington branch of DB Roberts Estate Agents.

Linda Hood, vice-president of Wrekin Flower Club, which is a member of the National Association of Flower Arrangers which covers Mercia and North Wales, said: "We are very grateful for the donation from DB Roberts.

"We are about to celebrate our 62nd anniversary in September and used to have as many as 100 members

"However, we did not meet for two years because of the Covid-19 pandemic and were not able to celebrate our 60th anniversary.

"Our membership also fell away and we are now back up to 60 members.

"We are now raising funds so that we can arrange a special event.

"We are though being cautious about spending money because of the cost of speakers, demonstrations and the diesel or petrol involved.

"DB Roberts heard about our problem and they have kindly donated £250 towards a celebration which we have yet to arrange.

"Meanwhile the club meets on the third Wednesday of every month, from 2pm to 4.30pm at Belmont Hall in Wellington.

"Membership costs £50 for the year and everyone is welcome to come along and join."

Jo Culley, from the Wellington branch of DB Roberts, said: "We try to help local clubs and community projects.