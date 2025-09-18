Second World War aircraft hangar on former Shropshire RAF base up for sale with £385,000 price tag

The 'substantial' 29,500-foot Second World War-era aircraft hangar is situated on the former RAF Peplow site, around 10 miles south of Market Drayton.

The nine-metre tall former 'T2' aircraft hangar, identified as Hangar 3, comes complete with its own weighbridge - as well as concrete flooring, overhead lighting and an original Second World War-era sliding access door.

It's the latest chance to own a piece of wartime history at the site, with the listing coming just over a month since another large hangar was sold off on the same site, snapped up by a mystery investor for £325k.

Hangar 3 at RAF Peplow has gone up for sale for £385k. Photo: Towler Shaw Roberts

A former training base for both the Royal Air Force and the Royal Navy, Peplow opened in 1941 and was operational until 1949. The Air Ministry hung onto the site until 1964, using it for storage, after which much of the land returned to agricultural use.

Today, only a few former aviation buildings and runways remain, although several of the steel-framed 'T2' hangars, of a design pioneered by the RAF in 1940, still remain. Originally designed to be temporary buildings, the hangars became the standard for the RAF during the war, and more than 900 were built after a development period of two years.

Hangar 3 at RAF Peplow, up for sale for £385k. Photo: Towler Shaw Roberts

The property is advertised for offers in the region of £385k, with more information available from Towler Shaw Roberts via its website.