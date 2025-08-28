Huge aircraft hangar on former Shropshire RAF base snapped up for 'well over' £325k asking price

The 30,000 square feet former aircraft hangar, which was once part of RAF Peplow around 10km south of Market Drayton, was put up for sale earlier this year.

Hangar 4, which features the original World War II-era sliding doors and huge external loading area, has been rented out to store caravans and camper vans on "short-term license arrangements", with the lease generating a current rental income of around £15,800.

The building, which stretches to 9 metres(30 feet) tall, attracted more than 50 viewings after it was advertised for £325,000, according to agents Towler Shaw Roberts.

Wartime airfield RAF Peplow was operational from 1941 and 1949, and was used by both the Royal Air Force and the Royal Navy before it was decommissioned in 1949.

Hangar 4 at RAF Peplow, near Market Drayton in Shropshire

"This is a substantial property which stimulated considerable interest with over 50 separate viewings taking place, resulting in best and final offers being invited, and with the property being sold to a local private investor well in excess of the asking price of £325,000," said Toby Shaw, who handled the sale for Towler Shaw Roberts.

"The former aircraft hangar has been used for a number of years for the storage of vehicles, including caravans and camper vans, providing an attractive income generating opportunity.

"It offers scope for the continuation of the current use, or for alternative purposes, subject to planning."