‘Do not eat’: Urgent sausage recall by Sainsbury's, Waitrose and Morrisons amid health risk

A sausage meat product is being recalled amid a ‘do not eat’ warning for some customers at three major supermarkets.

The brand The Jolly Hog is recalling The Jolly Hog Leek Porker 6 British Sausages from Sainsbury’s, Waitrose and Morrisons.

A health alert has been issued as the sausages contain milk, which is not declared on the ingredients list on the label.

The product poses a possible health risk to anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.

The affected batch is a 400g pack size, with a use by date of September 28, 2025. The Jolly Hog has recalled the product, and the Food Standards Agency have advised the brand to contact the relevant allergy organisations - which will inform its members of the recall.

A statement from the company says: “The Jolly Hog are recalling the above product due to an undeclared allergen presence (milk). If you have bought the above product with the date affected and have a milk allergy, we advise you not to eat them.

“Customers are asked to bring to their nearest store and a full refund will be issued for the product. We apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your cooperation.”

For more information, please visit the Food Standards Agency website or email info@thejollyhog.com.