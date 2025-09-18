Three new communities with nearly 8,000 homes officially on the table for Telford as local plan submitted

Telford & Wrekin Council has been working on its updated local plan since 2023.

The document is vital in setting out where houses and business developments are constructed across the borough, up until 2041.

Neighbouring Shropshire Council suffered significant difficulties with its most recent local plan proposal, with inspectors ultimately asking the authority to abandon the process and start again.

The Telford and Wrekin Local Plan includes 20,200 homes and 167 hectares of employment land.

Within the proposals are three major housing developments to the north of Telford.

Telford's refreshed local plan includes space for a large 2,100-home development on land at Bratton and Shawbirch. Picture: Jamie Ricketts

One is for land to the north of Bratton and Shawbirch. That development would be made up of 2,100 homes and two hectares of employment land over the plan period.

Another proposal is for land north of the A442 at Wheat Leasows, for 3,100 homes.

A third development is planned for a 182-hectare site to the northeast of Muxton, made up of around 2,700 houses.

If the council's local plan is approved it would ensure future development is plan-led, protecting other areas from being open to inappropriate speculative development.

The Planning Inspectorate will now appoint an independent Planning Inspector to carry out an examination of the plan.

As part of the process, the inspector will consider all representations received during what is called the Regulation 19 stage.

Public hearings are expected to start towards the end of this year or early 2026, subject to confirmation from the Planning Inspector.

Dates, times and venues will be confirmed and published with at least six weeks’ notice.

The council said all updates will be shared via the examination section of its local plan website.

Councillor Carolyn Healy, Telford & Wrekin Council cabinet member for neighbourhoods, planning and sustainability, said: “The submission of the Telford and Wrekin Local Plan marks a major milestone for the borough. This plan will guide how our borough develops in the future ensuring that new homes, jobs, green spaces and infrastructure are planned in a way that benefits our communities and protects our environment.

“Having a plan in place will not only ensure we have agreement on where development can take place but will ensure areas not designated in the agreed plan are protected from being open to inappropriate speculative development in the future.

“We’ve listened carefully to the feedback received during consultation, and the independent examination process now provides an important opportunity to test the plan fully and transparently.”

The authority said it has also appointed an Independent Programme Officer to act as a point of contact between the council, the Planning Inspector and third parties.

It has asked that any enquiries are directed via the programme officer by emailing programmeofficer@telford.gov.uk.

For further information and regular updates on the examination process, visit www.telfordandwrekinlocalplan.co.uk.