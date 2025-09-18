New tenant announced for Telford Centre's former Body Shop

The Body Shop closed down its Telford store in March 2024 after the firm entered administration, part of a wave of 75 closures across the UK which also saw the loss of a flagship store in Wolverhampton.

The unit has remained empty since then.

Warrington-based Yellow by Keep It Local says its stores sell a range of craft products, designed and produced by predominantly local makers and small business owners, showcasing their creative talent as a collective under one roof.

The former Body Shop in Telford, which closed in 2024

The company has two other stores: one in Warrington's Golden Square Shopping Centre, and the other in the Potteries Centre in Hanley, Stoke-on-Trent.

The opening is the latest in a number of new stores heading to Telford, after Chinese brand Miniso opened its doors to huge queues of shoppers last month, while Kenji and Starbucks have also announced openings in the Telford Centre over the past week.