'We queued up for three hours!' Huge lines of shoppers in Telford greet opening of new MINISO store

Bosses at Telford Centre announced earlier this summer that retailer MINISO would be arriving in Telford, with an official opening event scheduled for today (August 8).

The brand sells a range of toys and plushies, stationery and trending beauty essentials in what it describes as an "immersive" shopping environment.

With give-aways promised to the first 250 customers through the doors, and drummers and mascots on hand to keep crowds entertained in the lines, centre bosses were expecting a big crowd - and the people of Shropshire responded in their hundreds, with queues snaking around the mall.

When the doors opened at 12pm, some shoppers had been queuing for more than three hours for the chance to be one of the first in store, with others taking to social media to lament the lines.

Huge numbers of people gathered for the opening of new store MINISO, at Telford Centre. Photo: Tim Thursfield

"We got there at 9.45 and queued for over three hours," wrote shopper Kayleigh Dodd.

"Good luck if you're going. We got there for 9am and couldn't get anywhere near it to queue," commented another.

Others enjoyed better luck. "Lovely store and staff, we queued for nearly three hours but it was worth it. Will definitely come back," wrote Caroline Bray on the firm's Facebook site.

The tills ring at the opening of new store MINISO, at Telford Shopping Centre. Photo: Tim Thursfield

Globally, the brand has more than 6,000 stores in more than 100 countries, but today's opening marks the company's first venture in Shropshire.

The Chinese retailer was founded in 2013 and now operates more than 40 locations in the UK, the Telford opening coming on the back of an expansion programme which has seen the brand launch into a number of new locations including Glasgow's Braehead Shopping Centre and Bluewater in Kent.

Saad Usman, chief operating officer at MINISO UK, said: “We’re delighted to be opening at Telford Centre and joining such a well-established and welcoming retail environment.

"The centre attracts a diverse range of shoppers, and we see a great opportunity to introduce them to MINISO’s unique mix of affordable products. We’re excited to bring our playful shopping experience to Telford."