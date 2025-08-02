Telford Centre confirms date for new MINISO store opening - with free giveaways to first 200 customers

Lifestyle store MINISO is set to open in Telford at 12pm on Friday, August 8, selling a range of toys and plushies, stationery and trending beauty essentials in what it describes as an "immersive" shopping environment.

Drummers and a MINISO mascot are set to greet shoppers at the opening, which will also see goody bags worth £25 handed out to the first 200 customers who spend £5 or more.

A CGI of a new Minoso store set to open in Telford this summer

Glynn Morrow, centre manager at Telford Centre, said: "We’re really looking forward to having MINISO as part of our line-up at Telford Centre. They are another great brand that bring something different for our customers to enjoy".

Saad Usman, chief operating officer at MINISO UK, said: "We’re delighted to be opening at Telford Centre and joining such a well-established and welcoming retail environment.

"The centre attracts a diverse range of shoppers, and we see a great opportunity to introduce them to MINISO’s unique mix of affordable products. We’re excited to bring our playful shopping experience to Telford."

Last month, Telford Centre revealed images showing how the new store will look when it opens this month.

The Chinese retailer was founded in 2013 and now operates more than 40 locations in the UK, the Telford opening coming on the back of an expansion programme which has seen the brand launch into a number of new locations including Glasgow's Braehead Shopping Centre and Bluewater in Kent.

Globally, the brand has more than 6,000 stores in more than 100 countries.