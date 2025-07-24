Revealed: How new 'playful' MINISO store in Telford could look ahead of summer opening

Described as a "lifestyle store", MINISO is set to open in Telford soon, selling a range of toys and plushies, stationery and trending beauty essentials in what it describes as an "immersive" Japanese-inspired shopping environment.

The Chinese retailer was founded in 2013 and now operates more than 40 locations in the UK, the Telford opening coming on the back of an expansion programme which has seen the brand launch into a number of new locations including Glasgow's Braehead Shopping Centre and Bluewater in Kent.

Globally, the brand has more than 6,000 stores in more than 100 countries.

A CGI of how the new Miniso store set to open in Telford this summer could look.

The shop offers exclusive brand tie-ups with names such as Hello Kitty, Harry Potter, Disney, Stitch, Sylvanian Families, Minecraft and others.

The company announced its intention to move into Shropshire earlier this month.

Glynn Morrow, centre manager at Telford Centre said: “We’re really looking forward to having MINISO as part of our line-up at Telford Centre. They are another great brand that bring something different for our customers to enjoy."

Saad Usman, chief operating officer at MINISO UK, said: “We’re delighted to be opening at Telford Centre and joining such a well-established and welcoming retail environment. The centre attracts a diverse range of shoppers, and we see a great opportunity to introduce them to MINISO’s unique mix of affordable, design-led products.

"We’re excited to bring our playful shopping experience to Telford."

No opening date has yet been confirmed for the new store.