Coffee chain Starbucks announces plan to open new coffee shop in Telford

The new store will be Starbucks seventh, but most high-profile, outlet in Telford, after a new drive-thru operation opened its doors on the Wrekin Retail Park in Wellington earlier this year.

The future location of the store is likely to be an empty unit on New Row, which had previously been reserved for national chain Black Sheep Coffee.

Hoardings advertising a new Black Sheep Coffee opening had been up since 2023, but were taken down in July, while a "coming soon" listing for Telford also disappeared from its website.

The Black Sheep Coffee hoardings which went up in Telford in 2023.

Job listings posted online this summer appeared to confirm that Seattle chain Starbucks was set to move into the empty unit instead, with the company still advertising for shift supervisors and baristas at the same address, 222-226 New Row.

In a brief statement on social media, Telford Centre confirmed that a Starbucks was heading for Telford.

No opening date has been given for the new store.

Last year, Starbucks confirmed plans to open 100 new stores in the UK, as profits surged to around £22 million for the last financial year. The company currently operates 1,168 stores in the UK.

Starbucks owns and operates around 500 of its own stores, but the majority of the company's outlets are franchise operations. The new Telford store job openings have been advertised by hospitality group Queensway, which runs branches of KFC and Starbucks, alongside ibis Styles and the Sloane Club.