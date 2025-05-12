Shropshire's newest drive-through Starbucks shop opens on Telford retail park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The new Starbucks drive-through unit on the Wrekin Retail Park near Wellington, next to sports store American Golf, opened to customers over the weekend, offering free 'goodie bags' to the first 100 customers at the store.

Mainly intended as a drive-through operation for cars, the store also features seating areas both inside and outside and offers mobile order collections for pedestrians.

Four years ago, store owners American Golf applied for permission to downsize its existing unit and divide it into two, creating room for the new coffee shop next door.

Planning permission for the new shop was granted in 2022 and work began on the new store after Christmas this year.

The Seattle-based coffee company operates five other stores in Telford.

The new store marks the latest opening on the Wrekin Retail Park, after discount retailer B&M announced plans to move into the former Homebase unit on the site.

The new B&M store is expected to create 32 new jobs and will open on May 31.

Last month, Starbucks UK recorded a 4 per cent drop in sales to £525.6 million for the 52 weeks to September 29, due to a "challenging consumer environment".

The drop pushed the company into a pre-tax loss of £35.2 million, down from a £16.9million profit recorded the previous year.