New B&M Bargains to open inside former Homebase store at Telford's Wrekin Retail Park - here's when

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The discount retail giant announced that it will be opening a new shop inside the former Homebase store at the Wrekin Retail Park near Wellington.

The DIY store was put up for sale after Homebase collapsed into administration last November, and closed its doors for the final time on February 24.

A rescue deal with retail group CDS, which owns The Range and Wilko, secured the future of up to 1,600 jobs and 70 Homebase stores, but the shop in Telford was one of four in the Midlands that were listed for sale.

B&M is taking over the former Homebase store in Wellington on the Wrekin Retail Park. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

B&M banners have been splashed all over the store to notify residents and shoppers of the takeover.

The new store will be the fourth B&M shop in Telford - the second in Wellington - and is expected to open on May 31.

The company also has shops in Newport and Shrewsbury.

Last year, B&M relocated its current Wellington store to inside the former Wilkos shop on Market Street. The move was due to the unit offering a larger space that could offer a wider range of products.

B&M is taking over the former Homebase store in Wellington on the Wrekin Retail Park. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

The new store at the Wrekin Retail Park will offer products including groceries, pet food and accessories, homeware, health & beauty, DIY, toys, games and gifts.

A spokesperson for B&M said: "We’re feeling extremely positive about the creation of more jobs for local people, and we hope customers are going to be delighted with their new store.

"We are all really excited to get the doors open and welcome new customers through the door."

Don’t miss any of the latest news and breaking stories from Shropshire. Get the latest headlines wherever you are with our free daily newsletter sent directly to your inbox

