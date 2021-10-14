Golf store could downsize to make way for drive through coffee shop

American Golf, Wrekin Retail Park. Picture: Google

American Golf currently occupies the 565-square-metre “unit K” on Wrekin Retail Park, between Arleston and Ketley.

Luxembourg-based site owner ERE V 10 has applied to “downsize” the store and set up a Starbucks branch, with a drive-through lane, covering 191 sq m of the building.

Other businesses on the park and Wellington Town Council will be consulted, and Telford and Wrekin Council’s planning department will make its decision at a later date.

A transport statement, prepared by TTP Consulting Ltd on behalf of ERE, says: “It is proposed to subdivide the unit with American Golf downsizing and Starbucks occupying the southern part of the building with a drive-through lane.

“A drive-through lane will be created within the existing service area, with a layby created for deliveries and the access road widened to accommodate queueing vehicles.”

It notes that Wrekin Retail Park comprises “14,081 sq m of retail warehouse units”, adding that neighbouring KFC and McDonalds branches already have drive-through lanes, and Costa and Tesco already sell coffee in the area.

It adds that there are a number of Costa and Starbucks branches elsewhere in Telford and Wrekin.

Blueprints show there are currently 10 parking spaces in the service area at the south side of the building.

If approved, the redevelopment would see this reduce to three staff-only berths to make space for the new drive-through lane, which would loop anticlockwise around them.