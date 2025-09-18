Work begins on new Shrewsbury park as 'exciting' £19m Riverside regeneration scheme moves forward

Work on the park, which marks the first phase of Shropshire Council’s regeneration programme for the former Smithfield area of Shrewsbury town centre, is due to be completed by autumn 2026.

The new green space on Roushill, which will be known as Riverside Gardens, will feature "attractive green landscaping", family activity areas and a dedicated events and performance area, the council says.

Work on demolishing the former Riverside Shopping Centre and doctor's surgery was completed earlier this year using around £19 million of funding from the Levelling Up fund, which was awarded by central government in January 2023.

The Riverside Shopping Centre was one of three shopping centres controversially purchased by Shropshire Council for £51m in 2018.

Shrewsbury's new Riverside public park, which is set to open next year

“This is another exciting milestone in our regeneration journey and aligns perfectly with our vision to unlock the town’s fantastic riverside location, helping to attract even more visitors to explore Shropshire," said Councillor Rob Wilson, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for transport and economic growth.

"Riverside Gardens will provide a beautiful and inclusive new space for people of all ages to enjoy and take a moment out of their busy lives. It will also serve as a new destination for outdoor community events, with a play area that’s perfect for young families – all of which will contribute to the reactivation of this part of the town centre.

"The overarching project, Smithfield Riverside, is truly collaborative and I’d like to thank our project partners, including Shrewsbury BID and Shrewsbury Town Council, for their collective effort and the tangible progress made to date."

A computer-generated image of how the completed Riverside scheme could look in Shrewsbury, with the new public park in the foreground. Image: Shropshire Council

Shropshire Council says the park will help provide floodwater runoff for the wider regeneration site, as well as making the area more attractive for developers for future phases of work.

As part of wider regeneration plans, a mixed-use development will be built on the former shopping centre site, which is set to include offices, shop units and residential space. A new "multi-agency hub" building, intended to become Shropshire Council's new administrative centre, is also planned for one of three large building plots on the site.

Outline planning permission for phase two of the scheme was approved in April this year, with futher applications still to be lodged to hammer out the detail of the new buildings.

"We want to build a real community on the Riverside, and one that fits into our beautiful town centre," said town mayor and Shropshire councillor for Quarry ward Councillor Alex Wagner.

"It’s good to see works starting on the Riverside Gardens element of the scheme, which will make the area far greener and more effective at fighting flooding."