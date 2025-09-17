Nearly 2,000 students at Telford College freshers’ fair

More than 50 exhibitors attended, including globally recognised companies such as Epson, Muller, Coca Cola, as well as the Army, NHS, and many other Shropshire-based businesses.

Keele University, Harper Adams University, Aston University, University College Birmingham and the University of Staffordshire gave students a flavour of progression opportunities at the end of their studies.

They were joined by staff from the college, promoting student services, careers, higher education and the apprenticeships team.

The Army was on hand to provide careers advice.

Melissa Whitrick, school liaison officer at Telford College, said: “Our students experienced all the wonderful opportunities our local area offers.

Students visiting the Muller stand.

“Telford College is an integral part to developing the futures of our local youth and we were incredibly fortunate to have so many companies giving their time and expertise to help students on this journey. It was a fabulous start to the academic year.”

Sharon Wyatt of Nanny Browns, and Wellington Rotary.

Sharon Wyatt, who was at the event with her Wellington-based catering company Nanny Browns, said: “We had a great day, with so much feedback from students. We’re based just around the corner from the college, and we learnt so much about what sort of things they look for in lunch and how we can adapt our menu for them.”

Careers and lifestyle advice from the NHS team

Ellie Campbell, student recruitment and access officer at Keele University, said: “We got the new students to think about their next steps in their education journey, whether that's adult learning, university, or further education.

Interactive activities gave students a chance to win prizes

“It's been fantastic. We’ve spoken to lots of keen and eager students ready to talk about their next steps going forward. We’ve had chance to speak about some of our newer courses we’re planning to launch too.”

Ellie Campbell of Keele University talking to students

Chris Field, employer relationship manager at the college, was on hand to give advice for those looking at apprenticeships.

“Progression is a really important part of college life,” he said. “Students will start their learning journey through further education and we’re here to help transition them to placements into the sectors they want to work in.

Harper Adams was among the universities taking part

“It’s so important students can find out what careers are available to them, and we work with a lot of supportive employers who are here today. They want to build their presence and find the next generation of their staff, which means making these introductions are key to both the employers and students.”