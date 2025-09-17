Paul Farr Blues Project at The Groundhog Blues Club

The Paul Farr Blues Project, is a new band founded by guitarist and composer Paul Farr. Paul is probably best known for playing with Kyla Brox but has had his own band and a long session career playing on albums for Tom Jones, Lily Allen, Errol Brown (Hot Chocolate), Corinne-Bailey Rae, and Joss Stone amongst others.

This new project sees Paul joining forces with Justin Shearn on keys, Huw Jacob on bass, and Luke Flowers on drums. Expect a mix of exciting blues instrumentals with elements of jazz and funk with heavy improvisation.

His new album ‘As and When’ reviewed as ‘having a raw improvisational edge that keeps you hooked from start to finish. Whether you’re a blues purist or a fan of genre-bending innovation, this is highly recommended for your collection’ - Blues Matters Magazine

Date: Thursday, October 2

Time: 7.30pm to 10pm

Venue: The Wrekin Inn, Wellington TF1 1RH