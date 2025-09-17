Paul Farr Blues Project at The Groundhog Blues Club
Paul Farr Blues Project will be playing a thrilling concoction of bluesy grooves, jazz-infused textures, and funk rhythms at the Groundhog Blues Club - created in memory of Tony McPhee - on October 2, at The Wrekin Inn, Wellington.
The Paul Farr Blues Project, is a new band founded by guitarist and composer Paul Farr. Paul is probably best known for playing with Kyla Brox but has had his own band and a long session career playing on albums for Tom Jones, Lily Allen, Errol Brown (Hot Chocolate), Corinne-Bailey Rae, and Joss Stone amongst others.
This new project sees Paul joining forces with Justin Shearn on keys, Huw Jacob on bass, and Luke Flowers on drums. Expect a mix of exciting blues instrumentals with elements of jazz and funk with heavy improvisation.
His new album ‘As and When’ reviewed as ‘having a raw improvisational edge that keeps you hooked from start to finish. Whether you’re a blues purist or a fan of genre-bending innovation, this is highly recommended for your collection’ - Blues Matters Magazine
Date: Thursday, October 2
Time: 7.30pm to 10pm
Venue: The Wrekin Inn, Wellington TF1 1RH