Murder charge after man found dead at Telford home one year ago

Jason Trundle, aged 51, has been charged with murder after a man was found dead in Hollinswood in Telford last year.

Leon Pratt, who was 65, was found dead in his home in Downemead on Saturday, October 26, 2024 after concerns were raised for his welfare.

A man was arrested as enquiries into Leon’s death were carried out.

Today, Trundle, of no fixed abode, was charged with murder, preventing a lawful burial, and fraud by false representation.

Trundle appeared at Telford Magistrates Court this morning (Thursday, September 18) and has been remanded to in custody.

He is due to appear at Stafford Crown Court tomorrow (Friday, September 19).