Amirah Williams-Davies, aged 43, drove a BMW M3 on Holyhead Road, Wellington on June 11 this year.

A drug test found she had 5.7 micrograms of Delta 9 THC, the main psychoactive ingredient in cannabis, per litre of blood. The legal limit, accounting for accidental exposure to the class B drug, is 2mcg.

Williams-Davies, of Higgs Row, Overdale, Telford, pleaded guilty at Telford Magistrates Court to driving with a controlled drug above the legal specified limit.

Magistrates banned her from driving for 12 months, fined her £120 and ordered her to pay £85 in prosecution costs and a £48 victim surcharge, bringing her total legal bill to £253.