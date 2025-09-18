Cosford Military Wives Choir comes to Wellington

The Cosford Military Wives Choir is among 70 choirs across the UK featuring military women which was set up more than 12 years ago. The Cosford group meet on a Tuesday from 7pm to 9.30pm at the Cosford Chaplaincy Centre. Over the years they have performed at numerous engagements and have several performances planned for 2025.

Tickets for the performance at All Saints Parish Church are £10, children free.

Venue: All Saints Parish Centre, Lychgate Walk, Wellington TF1 3HA

Date: Saturday, October 11

Performance time: 7.30pm

Tickets available online here, or can be bought from the Parish Office which is situated a short way from the Church on Lychgate Walk

For further details call 07976 100321

The power of music brings women in the military community together to sing, share and support each other. Picture: Cosford Military Wives



