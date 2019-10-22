Advertising
Caravan destroyed in Wellington arson attack
A caravan was deliberately set alight and completely destroyed in the early hours in Wellington.
Fire crews were called to Constitution Hill at about 1.40am today to reports of a caravan on fire.
They extinguished the blaze and confirmed it had been started deliberately. The vehicle was gutted.
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 citing incident number 27s of October 22.
Alternatively call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 1111.
