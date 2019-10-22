Caravan destroyed in Wellington arson attack

Fire crews were called to Constitution Hill at about 1.40am today to reports of a caravan on fire.

Photo: Amber Watch Wellington

They extinguished the blaze and confirmed it had been started deliberately. The vehicle was gutted.

At 01.39hrs 22.10.19 crews attended a caravan on fire in Constitution Hill Wellington. Fire Investigation called out confirmed deliberate. If you have any information contact @TelfordCops on 101 ref no 27-s-221019 or @CrimestoppersUK on 0800555111 pic.twitter.com/4andxlesQ1 — Shrops Fire & Rescue (@shropsfire) October 22, 2019

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 citing incident number 27s of October 22.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 1111.