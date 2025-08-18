Broken down freight train blocks Shrewsbury rail line with diversions in place

Transport for Wales (TfW) said the freight train was stuck between Chester and the Shropshire county town, blocking the line.

The rail firm said trains heading to Shrewsbury will divert to Crewe until at least 1pm.

A spokesperson for TfW said: "Due to a broken down freight train between Chester and Shrewsbury the line towards Shrewsbury is blocked.

"Train services will divert between Chester and Shrewsbury via Crewe until further notice. Disruption is expected until 13:00."