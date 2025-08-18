Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had been called to the incident at around 9.42am today - Monday, August 18.

Two crews and a rescue tender were dispatched to the scene, along with paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service.

Llynclys has been a hotspot for crashes in recent years, specifically at its notorious crossroads.

An update from the service said that officers had made the vehicles safe and one casualty was being assessed by paramedics.