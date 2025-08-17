Telford crack and heroin dealer was caught with stash of drugs hidden in a gutter

Hasan Mahmood, 24, of Vineyard Road, Wellington, Telford, was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court after pleading guilty to two charges of being concerned in the supply of class A drug.

Alexa Carrier, prosecuting, told the court the charges related to incidents between January 1, 2019, and August 4, 2021.

She said that on June 18, 2019, police had searched the Wrekin buildings in Wellington.

During the search officers found 95 wraps of heroin and 163 wraps of crack cocaine hidden in a gutter at the property.

The drugs, which were estimated to be worth anything up to £5,000, were found to have Mahmood's fingerprints on them.

The court was told another incident followed where officers stopped Mahmood in the town and searched him, where he was found in possession of heroin and crack cocaine - along with £450 in cash.