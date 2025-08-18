Groundhog Blues Club Season 3 presents fabulous vintage blues duo

Vince Lee & Sophie Lord are a vintage blues duo based in Plymouth. Vince an authentic, virtuoso blues musician, playing and singing the blues since the mid 80s particularly across the South West. Sophie earned her dues playing bass in London for 10 years. Together their style touches on American roots music, jump blues, calypso, swing & ragtime and their performance reputation is taking them across to the Southern Californian blues scene.

Also playing is local Bluesman and singer songwriter Dave Briggs.

This all takes place at The Wrekin Inn, Wellington. Music starts at 7.30pm - 10pm.

Vince Lee and Sophie Lord, classic blues duo.

The Groundhog Blues Club CIC is a not for profit group which aims to bring the best British Blues talent to Wellington at an affordable cost. Due to the generous sponsorship of local business’s The Wrekin Inn & Anthony’s of Wellington we are able to subsidise cost of the musicians and request a small donation of £5 on the door.