New food hygiene ratings for 31 Shropshire pubs, restaurants and takeaways - including one rated 2

The FSA has published its latest set of hygiene scores for venues across Shropshire, including a selection of pubs, cafés, restaurants, and takeaways inspected in recent weeks.

Following inspections, the FSA awards hygiene ratings on a scale from 0 to 5 — with 0 indicating poor standards and 5 representing the highest level of cleanliness.

Restaurants, takeaways, and any businesses serving food are expected to display their rating, usually in the window, so it is visible to customers.

This week's list includes Shrewsbury newcomer Dill - a Mediterranean restaurant on Wyle Cop which opened in June - and The Ironmasters Bistro, a new cafe in Telford's Station Quarter.

In the latest ratings, almost all businesses were handed a five rating - with the exception of two.

The latest ratings for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin are listed below:

B's Bakes in Telford; rated 5 on August 5

Subway on Madeley Court Way in Telford; rated 5 on August 5

Happi Bakes in Telford; rated 5 on July 31

Gather & Gather by CH&CO Catering Ltd at Windsor House, Ironmasters Way, Telford, Shropshire; rated 5 on July 30

Ironmasters Cafe at The Quad, at Station Quarter in Telford Town Centre; rated 5 on July 30

The Ironmasters Bistro - Councillor Ollie Vickers, centre, with Tim Luft, right, and Nigel Birch from Ironmasters Catering

The Shropshire Golf & Leisure Centre in Muxton, Telford; rated 5 on July 29

Pizza Plus on Church Street, Wellington; rated 5 on May 13

The Crown Inn, Oakengates; rated 5 on July 29

Dixy Chicken, Hadley; rated 5 on August 1

Spice Masala, Donnington; rated 5 on July 30

TFC & BBQ, Oakengates; rated 5 on July 30

Wondercook, Wellington; rated 5 on July 30

Sizzlers, Wellington; rated 5 on May 13

Dill, Wyle Cop, Shrewsbury; rated 5 on August 6

Dill on Wyle Cop, Shrewsbury