New food hygiene ratings for 31 Shropshire pubs, restaurants and takeaways - including one rated 2

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 31 Shropshire businesses, the Food Standards Agency’s (FSA) website shows.

By Megan Jones
Published

The FSA has published its latest set of hygiene scores for venues across Shropshire, including a selection of pubs, cafés, restaurants, and takeaways inspected in recent weeks.

Following inspections, the FSA awards hygiene ratings on a scale from 0 to 5 — with 0 indicating poor standards and 5 representing the highest level of cleanliness.

Restaurants, takeaways, and any businesses serving food are expected to display their rating, usually in the window, so it is visible to customers.

This week's list includes Shrewsbury newcomer Dill - a Mediterranean restaurant on Wyle Cop which opened in June - and The Ironmasters Bistro, a new cafe in Telford's Station Quarter.

In the latest ratings, almost all businesses were handed a five rating - with the exception of two. 

The latest ratings for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin are listed below: 

  • B's Bakes in Telford; rated 5 on August 5

  • Subway on Madeley Court Way in Telford; rated 5 on August 5

  • Happi Bakes in Telford; rated 5 on July 31

  • Gather & Gather by CH&CO Catering Ltd at Windsor House, Ironmasters Way, Telford, Shropshire; rated 5 on July 30

  • Ironmasters Cafe at The Quad, at Station Quarter in Telford Town Centre; rated 5 on July 30

Councillor Ollie Vickers, centre, with Tim Luft, right, and Nigel Birch from Ironmasters Catering
The Ironmasters Bistro - Councillor Ollie Vickers, centre, with Tim Luft, right, and Nigel Birch from Ironmasters Catering

  • The Shropshire Golf & Leisure Centre in Muxton, Telford; rated 5 on July 29

  • Pizza Plus on Church Street, Wellington; rated 5 on May 13

  • The Crown Inn, Oakengates; rated 5 on July 29

  • Dixy Chicken, Hadley; rated 5 on August 1

  • Spice Masala, Donnington; rated 5 on July 30

  • TFC & BBQ, Oakengates; rated 5 on July 30

  • Wondercook, Wellington; rated 5 on July 30

  • Sizzlers, Wellington; rated 5 on May 13

  • Dill, Wyle Cop, Shrewsbury; rated 5 on August 6

Dill has opened in Wyle Cop, Shrewsbury. Photo: National World
Dill on Wyle Cop, Shrewsbury

  • Buzz Bingo at Gala Club Castle Gates, Shrewsbury; rated 5 on August 5

  • Dobbies Garden Centres, Chirk; rated 5 on August 5

  • Frankie's at Darwin Shopping Centre on Pride Hill, Shrewsbury; rated 5 on July 31

  • Massarella at Darwin Shopping Centre on Pride Hill, Shrewsbury; rated 5 on July 31

  • KFC on Barker Street, Shrewsbury; rated 5 on July 30

  • Pizza Express on Mardol, Shrewsbury; rated 5 on July 30

  • Buffers at Oswestry Transport Museum; rated 5 on July 29

  • Costa Coffee in Darwin Shopping Centre on Pride Hill; rated 5 on July 29

  • Cafe At The Coppice on Holyhead Road, Bicton; rated 5 on July 28

  • Haughmond Hill Cafe at Upton Magna, Shrewsbury; rated 5 on July 25

  • Acton Scott Heritage Farm Cafe; rated 5 on July 23

  • Acton Scott Heritage Farm Shop; rated 5 on July 23

  • Park Hall Farm; rated 5 on July 23

  • House Of Grain on Wyle Cop, Shrewsbury; rated 5 on August 6

  • Domino's Pizza on Shoplatch, Shrewsbury; rated 5 on July 29

  • Quarry Lodge, Norbury; rated 4 on July 4

  • Gourmet San, Cleobury Mortimer; rated 2 on July 9

