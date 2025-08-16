New food hygiene ratings for 31 Shropshire pubs, restaurants and takeaways - including one rated 2
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 31 Shropshire businesses, the Food Standards Agency’s (FSA) website shows.
The FSA has published its latest set of hygiene scores for venues across Shropshire, including a selection of pubs, cafés, restaurants, and takeaways inspected in recent weeks.
Following inspections, the FSA awards hygiene ratings on a scale from 0 to 5 — with 0 indicating poor standards and 5 representing the highest level of cleanliness.
Restaurants, takeaways, and any businesses serving food are expected to display their rating, usually in the window, so it is visible to customers.
This week's list includes Shrewsbury newcomer Dill - a Mediterranean restaurant on Wyle Cop which opened in June - and The Ironmasters Bistro, a new cafe in Telford's Station Quarter.
In the latest ratings, almost all businesses were handed a five rating - with the exception of two.
The latest ratings for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin are listed below:
B's Bakes in Telford; rated 5 on August 5
Subway on Madeley Court Way in Telford; rated 5 on August 5
Happi Bakes in Telford; rated 5 on July 31
Gather & Gather by CH&CO Catering Ltd at Windsor House, Ironmasters Way, Telford, Shropshire; rated 5 on July 30
Ironmasters Cafe at The Quad, at Station Quarter in Telford Town Centre; rated 5 on July 30
The Shropshire Golf & Leisure Centre in Muxton, Telford; rated 5 on July 29
Pizza Plus on Church Street, Wellington; rated 5 on May 13
The Crown Inn, Oakengates; rated 5 on July 29
Dixy Chicken, Hadley; rated 5 on August 1
Spice Masala, Donnington; rated 5 on July 30
TFC & BBQ, Oakengates; rated 5 on July 30
Wondercook, Wellington; rated 5 on July 30
Sizzlers, Wellington; rated 5 on May 13
Dill, Wyle Cop, Shrewsbury; rated 5 on August 6
Buzz Bingo at Gala Club Castle Gates, Shrewsbury; rated 5 on August 5
Dobbies Garden Centres, Chirk; rated 5 on August 5
Frankie's at Darwin Shopping Centre on Pride Hill, Shrewsbury; rated 5 on July 31
Massarella at Darwin Shopping Centre on Pride Hill, Shrewsbury; rated 5 on July 31
KFC on Barker Street, Shrewsbury; rated 5 on July 30
Pizza Express on Mardol, Shrewsbury; rated 5 on July 30
Buffers at Oswestry Transport Museum; rated 5 on July 29
Costa Coffee in Darwin Shopping Centre on Pride Hill; rated 5 on July 29
Cafe At The Coppice on Holyhead Road, Bicton; rated 5 on July 28
Haughmond Hill Cafe at Upton Magna, Shrewsbury; rated 5 on July 25
Acton Scott Heritage Farm Cafe; rated 5 on July 23
Acton Scott Heritage Farm Shop; rated 5 on July 23
Park Hall Farm; rated 5 on July 23
House Of Grain on Wyle Cop, Shrewsbury; rated 5 on August 6
Domino's Pizza on Shoplatch, Shrewsbury; rated 5 on July 29
Quarry Lodge, Norbury; rated 4 on July 4
Gourmet San, Cleobury Mortimer; rated 2 on July 9