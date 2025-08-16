'We don't see ourselves as fancy' - Wellington's Cock Hotel among Shropshire restaurants shortlisted in awards

The Cock Hotel in Wellington is joined by Telford venue Restaurant 1840, with Osteria in Shrewsbury making up a three-restaurant shortlist for Shropshire in the Master Chef Promotions "Business Hospitality & Excellence Awards 2025.

Now in their 10th year, the Master Chef Promotions Awards recognise excellence at restaurants, bars, takeaways and hotels across the country, giving them the opportunity to showcase their talent and dedication to the industry.

Organisers say the awards attracted hundreds of entries from across the UK, many serving different cuisines or presenting different styles of offering.

Among them was Wellington's Cock Hotel, which was taken over and treated to a £1 million refurbishment by Shropshire brewery Joule's in 2022.