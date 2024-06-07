'On track' - council gives update on large project to regenerate part of Telford

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Oakengates Theatre Quarter work, which is being carried out by Morris Property, is in the area between the theatre and the Wakes, encompassing the area of Limes Walk and the adjoining Market Street.

It is set to be completed the summer or autumn of 2025, with the aim to boost footfall and transforming the 1960s shopping precinct ‘into a modern, shopping experience for residents and visitors alike’.

This includes refurbishing 14 new shop frontages and creating 10 New residential units. Several tenants have already been relocated to make way for the project, with terms agreed for others.

At a meeting of Oakengates Town Council on Tuesday , business owner Mal Johnson asked for an update on the situation, adding that the development is behind.

“Trade is down because of the development going on,” he said.

However, a spokesperson for Telford & Wrekin Council confirmed the schedule is still on track and further updates will be released as it progresses.

An event celebrating the high street will be held in Oakengates this Saturday . A Salvation Army brass band will be playing from 11am to 11.45am before local artists will be performing from midday to 2.45pm.