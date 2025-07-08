New chapter for Oakengates Library as town council takes over

Of nine libraries within the borough, Oakengates Library was one of two that were still run by Telford & Wrekin Council. The library is temporarily based in The Wakes, having been moved there in March last year as work began on the redevelopment of its previous home in the town's theatre.

Over the last decade, management of the borough's other libraries, including Madeley, Donnington, Hadley, Stirchley and Dawley, has been transferred to town councils and other community partners.

Newport Library reopened as 'Newport Community Library' after Newport Town Council took it over in April last year and Wellington Town Council recently took over the day-to-day running of Telford's second-largest library (after Southwater in the town centre).

Now Oakengates Town Council has taken over the running of the town's library, it means Southwater's is the only library still under the direct control of Telford & Wrekin Council.

The announcement came as a planning application for a permanent new home for Oakengates Library - part of the town's regeneration project - was submitted.

If the application is successful, the newly refurbished units at 6 to 8 Limes Walk will be fitted out to provide a new library, "refreshment offer" and seating area.

A spokesperson for Oakengates Town Council said: “We’re pleased to announce that Oakengates Town Council will be taking on Oakengates Library and have submitted a planning application for the library to be located at 6 to 8 Limes Walk.

“The library is temporarily located at the Wakes while the refurbishment of the theatre is taking place. Relocating it to Limes Walk will make it much more accessible, giving residents access to an improved library and ICT services, educational and job search resources together with essential first-point facilities for residents of all ages.

“This is a significant step forward in securing the library’s future and the services it provides to our residents and visitors."

The newly refurbished units at 6 to 8 Limes Walk in Oakengates are set to be used as the new library

Councillor Shirley Reynolds, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for children, young people, education, employment and skills, said: “It’s vital that the library service in Oakengates continues for our residents of all ages who not only use the venue to read but also as a place to meet people and socialise.

“We are pleased that plans have been submitted to fit out the units at Limes Walk into this new facility and that the library will hopefully have a new permanent home.

“We remain committed to improving Oakengates town centre for our residents and visitors, through both the regeneration of Limes Walk and the theatre project, and the library is a focal point of the town. It’s important that we retain it for many generations to come.”

The planning application is available to view online on Telford & Wrekin's planning portal using reference number TWC/2025/0453.