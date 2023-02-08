Multi-million pound redevelopment of town centre approved by councillors

Artist's impressions of how the re-developed Oakengates town centre could look.

Telford & Wrekin Council has welcomed the approval of what it describes as "ambitious" plans for Oakengates, but the scheme has previously been criticised over the number of businesses which will need to relocate.

The council proposals include a major re-design of the area outside the former Place theatre – now known as Telford Theatre.

They will see six business units on Limes Walk and Market Street, which approaches the theatre, demolished as part of a plan to create a new public area – with proposals for a weekly street market and to host community events.

Under the scheme 14 other retail units will be refurbished while ten first-floor residential properties – one and two bedroom flats – will be created.

Papers prepared with the planning application said the development is focused on "bringing the theatre and Market Street closer to the High Street helping to consolidate the town centre".

Telford & Wrekin Council said it wants to "increase footfall and transform the 1960s shopping precinct into a modern, welcoming shopping experience".

A report from the council said that the ambition is to "improve the appearance of the town centre"

The proposals were approved by the council's planning committee this evening.

In a statement following the decision the council said that the scheme will be "delivered in a phased approach between summer 2023 and 2025", adding that the first phase will start this summer.

The statement continued: "This is alongside further plans to improve the theatre, the public space and the development of a new weekly street market which will be held in Theatre Square."

Councillor Lee Carter, the council's Cabinet Member for Neighbourhood Services, Regeneration and the High Street, said he was delighted at the decision, which would benefit the area for "generations to come".

He said: "This is a fantastic outcome for Oakengates. The transformation of Oakengates high street will not only bring economic benefits but also enhance the area for residents and visitors alike. We are committed to supporting the local community and delivering projects that make a real difference.

"The project is expected to create new job opportunities and improve the overall shopping experience for visitors. The plans have been carefully designed to assist the relocation of existing businesses so that we retain these while incorporating modern amenities and facilities, future-proofing Oakengates for generations to come.

Sarah Williams Chair of Oakengates Chamber of Trade also hailed the approval of the plans.

She said: "This is great news for the businesses of Oakengates. The transformation of this key part of the town will create a vibrant shopping district that will attract more visitors and boost the local economy.

"Our committee members strongly support the idea of a weekly street market and we look forward to continuing to work closely with Telford & Wrekin Council and Oakengates Town Council to develop these plans."

Oakengates Mayor, Councillor Stephen Reynolds, said he was "delighted" to see the proposals come to fruition.