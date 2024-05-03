Deaf dog found wandering the streets hoping to sniff out new home

Charlie, now aged two, arrived at the rehoming centre in Shrewsbury as a very young boy in the winter of 2022 and, although on two occasions the team thought he may have found a home, he is unfortunately still waiting.

Now the team is hoping it will be a case of third time lucky for the special Staffordshire Bull Terrier.

Dogs Trust Shrewsbury Manager, Rachel Sutherland, said: “Charlie has been through an awful lot and he’s still only two years of age. As a deaf dog the world can be an overwhelming place even if you are part of a loving home, but for him to be abandoned and found as a stray at such a young age is heart-breaking.

“As a result of his experiences as a puppy who missed out on all the positives of being part of a family who could help him find his paws, he is a sensitive soul who needs a patient, understanding home to help him fulfil his potential, which we know he has bags of. His deafness doesn’t define him, and he has truly captured our hearts. Now we just want to find him an understanding family who can give him the perfect home.”

The trust said Charlie has learnt all the basics with the use of hand signals and when fun training sessions have come to an end, he is always ready to play – particularly enjoying a run around with his human friends.

They said Charlie is looking for a calm, relaxed home with no pets or children.

They added that he has proven himself to be a clever dog who enjoys learning new things and likes to keep his brain busy.

The trust added that he "adores" the company of people so doesn’t like to be left home alone, and once play time is done, he loves nothing more than a belly rub.

Rachel said: "Charlie’s playful energy is completely infectious, and we know that in the right home he will bring lots of joy to his owners. He is a really rewarding dog to spend time with; he just needs a chance to get to know you and build his trust in you.

"Charlie really does deserve a home where he will be loved and cared for in the way he should have been from the very start of his life."

To build a bond with Charlie, potential adopters will need to visit him several times at the rehoming centre.

Anyone who thinks they could give Charlie the home he deserves can visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/shrewsbury to find out more about him and other dogs waiting for their forever homes.