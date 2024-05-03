'I cry every day' says wife of 'loving granddad' killed on their Harley Davidson by cocaine fuelled driver

Sean Guthrie, aged 56, was high on the Class-A drug when he hit Michael and Dawn Lloyd in his Peugeot 308 in Dawley Green Way, Telford, on August 9, 2022.

The couple had been on their way home from an evening out when Guthrie hit them, killing Mr Lloyd, 62, at the scene and leaving his wife fighting for her life in hospital, Birmingham Crown Court heard on Friday.

The court heard that just three weeks after killing Mr Lloyd, Guthrie, of Furnace Avenue, Telford, was again caught behind the wheel with cocaine in his system.

Guthrie had admitted killing Mr Lloyd by driving without due care and attention and while over the specified limit for controlled drugs, namely cocaine, and causing serious injury to Mrs Lloyd by careless driving.

His Honour Judge Simon Drew KC heard that on the evening of the incident, the married couple were returning home on their Harley Davidson, with 62-year-old Mr Lloyd at the controls of the motorbike and Mrs Lloyd as a pillion passenger.

Mr Tom Kenning, prosecuting Guthrie, told the court that the white Peugeot being driven by Lloyd had worn brakes and a deflated tyre that experts had said would have failed an MOT.

"At some point prior to the collision he had also ingested cocaine," said Mr Kenning.

He told the court the collision occurred when the couple on the bike were approaching the roundabout on Dawley Green Way.

Witnesses saw Guthrie's Peugeot "drift across the carriageway to the wrong side of road into Mr Lloyd's path".