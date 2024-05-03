'He will struggle with his time in prison': Paedophile jailed for more than seven years

Marc Phillips, formerly of Wellington, Telford, was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court after a jury found him guilty of five child sex abuse offences.

Judge Anthony Lowe was told the 36-year-old still denies the offences, as he jailed him for seven and a half years.

The court heard that a jury had convicted Phillips of three counts of sexual activity with a child, one charge of causing a child to watch a sexual act, and another count of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

Jonathan Dickinson, prosecuting, read from a statement from Phillips' victim.