'He will struggle with his time in prison': Paedophile jailed for more than seven years
A paedophile locked up for more than seven years for abusing a child will "struggle with his time in prison", a court has heard.
Published
Marc Phillips, formerly of Wellington, Telford, was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court after a jury found him guilty of five child sex abuse offences.
Judge Anthony Lowe was told the 36-year-old still denies the offences, as he jailed him for seven and a half years.
The court heard that a jury had convicted Phillips of three counts of sexual activity with a child, one charge of causing a child to watch a sexual act, and another count of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.
Jonathan Dickinson, prosecuting, read from a statement from Phillips' victim.