'We're putting Telford on the map' - Regeneration work ramps up as shoppers urged to back local traders

The Oakengates Theatre Quarter scheme, a project to regenerate 1960's era shop fronts on Limes Walk and Market Street intended to coincide with regeneration work on the nearby Telford Theatre, is scheduled to wrap up over the summer.

Around 10 tenant businesses were relocated either temporarily or permanently as part of the scheme, with the town's outdoor market also moved temporarily from the middle of Limes Walk to an area next to the bus station.

Now, Telford and Wrekin Council has urged shoppers to back their local traders as work on other improvements gets underway, amid concerns from local businesses during the works.

The Limes Walk development in Oakengates. Picture: Nuplace/Telford & Wrekin Council

Work on the new theatre is due to start shortly, with the development of a public events space to host events including an expanded open-air market also due to get underway in the Autumn.