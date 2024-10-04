Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The hoardings from Units 10 to 22 Limes Walk in Oakengates have been removed by Telford & Wrekin Council’s appointed contractor Morris Property.

The company is converting dated 1960s retail units into modern units with new residential units above as part of the council's Theatre Quarter works in the town.

The hoardings are off on redeveloped shops on Limes walk , Oakengates ..

Alongside the conversion works, extensive improvements have been made to the fabric of the building including the installation of solar panels, resulting in significantly improved energy efficiency ratings.

Some of the first businesses which were temporarily relocated while the renovation works have been carried out are starting to move back in to their new look units, with more to follow as further units are released from the development.

Theatre Quarter is the area between the theatre in Oakengates and The Wakes, which includes Limes Walk where the shop frontages and units have been refurbished to increase the attraction for shoppers.

The hoardings are off on redeveloped shops on Limes walk , Oakengates ..

Alongside the work on the shopping precinct, the council is making improvements to the theatre in Oakengates, increasing its capacity to 750 people in a two-tiered main auditorium.

The plans also include a new bar and dining area, a small studio theatre, and improved backstage areas.

The Theatre Quarter project aims to regenerate the town centre and boost footfall into Oakengates – transforming the 1960s shopping precinct and offering a modern, welcoming shopping experience for residents and visitors.

Redevelopment work in Oakengates is being funded by the Towns Fund – a £3.6 billion programme to regenerate towns across the country – with Telford given £22.3 million to regenerate Telford town centre, Wellington and Oakengates.

Other plans for the Theatre Quarter project also include the creation of ten new first-floor sustainable residential units that will provide new homes in the centre of Oakengates, the removal of the existing shop canopy to open up the area, and the development of a new enlarged public space to facilitate the hosting of events and activities including an enhanced market.

Labour Councillor Ollie Vickers, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for the Economy, said: “It’s fantastic to see the transformation of Oakengates and the removal of the hoardings around the first phase of the Theatre Quarter project which has already made a huge difference to the overall look and feel of that part of the town.

“The refurbishment of the shop frontages and units is making Oakengates a much more attractive place for shoppers and will increase footfall to the town’s high street overall.

“The redevelopment of Oakengates is all part of a wider Investing in Telford and Wrekin project to transform other areas of the borough as well as Oakengates including Telford Town Centre and Wellington.

“It’s laying foundations for the future, bringing opportunities for people to learn new skills, secure great jobs, enjoy top cultural activities and live in an attractive place they can be proud of.”

Glyn O’Hara, senior contracts manager at Morris Property, added: “We’re pleased to have reached the stage of revealing the first phase of the Telford & Wrekin Council’s Theatre Quarter project.

“Seeing the transformation of Limes Walk from 1960s units to vibrant retail spaces with modern flats above will attract new businesses and residents, ultimately boosting the local economy and creating a more welcoming space for the community.”